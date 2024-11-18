MP Governor interacts with IPS probationers

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel said on Monday that the common man considers IPS officers as protectors of law and order who help in getting justice and so in turn, the officers must ensure to utilise the powers vested in them to empower the weakest persons of the society standing in the last line.

The Governor was interacting with 11 probationary officers of the 2022 and 2023 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) of Madhya Pradesh cadre at the Governor ‘s House.

The Governor pointed out that the sensitivity of an officer is the basis for the success of administration. He remarked that sensitive officers are true servants of the society and the nation, as they can give a lot to the society and the nation through their work. He urged all officers to keep the sense of sensitivity paramount in their work and conduct.

Advertisement

Patel told the officers that their parents and teachers have played a significant role in helping them attain this position and every person in the society also has a direct and indirect contribution so they should always keep a feeling of gratitude towards all of them in life.

The Governor said that all such young officers are representatives of the Amrut generation determined to build a developed India. He told the officers to take initiative to create such a work culture in which the public is not afraid of law enforcers, but respects the law.

The Governor asked all officers to work without fear, delay and bias and inspire the police force by their own example.

Patel said that awareness and innovation are very important towards the biggest challenge of the present time, which is cyber crime and its evolving forms. He urged the officers to make efforts with innovations to make the common people, and especially the deprived sections aware about the latest cyber threats like digital arrest, cyber frauds and the like.

Director Madhya Pradesh Police Academy, ADG Sonali Mishra and other officials were also present during the interaction.