MP farmers will leave behind farmers of Punjab: Chouhan

Disclosing that water from the Gandhi Sagar Dam would be provided to irrigate agricultural fields in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said this would change the fortunes of the farmers of the state, who, he said would leave behind even the farmers of Punjab.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that irrigation facility would be made available to 65,400 hectares of land of total 215 villages of Rampura, Manasa, Neemuch and Javad tehsils through a pipeline. For this two pumping stations will be constructed at Semli Antri and village Banda on the submergence area of Gandhi Sagar reservoir under Rampura-Manasa micro lift-irrigation scheme worth Rs 1,208.89 crore.

Addressing a huge gathering during the foundation stone laying and dedication ceremony of various developmental works in Neemuch, Chouhan also announced that the Neemuch-Javad Irrigation Scheme costing Rs 3,500 crore would be started soon.

He said an amount of Rs 3 crore would be provided to each village panchayat in the district. Of this, Rs 1 crore will be given as the first installment.

The CM performed bhoomi pujan and dedicated to public various developmental works costing a total of about Rs 1282.18 crore. Amongst these, he performed bhoomi pujan of works worth around Rs 1245.42 crore and dedicated to public the completed works of about Rs 36.76 crore.

He said with the enhanced and sufficient irrigation facility through various irrigation projects, the farmers of Neemuch would soon become more prosperous than the farmers of Punjab.