MP election: It’s going to be ‘Hanuman vs Shiv’ in Budhni

As expected, the Congress finally released its first list of 144 candidates on the first day of Navratri on Sunday.

It is going to be “Hanuman” against “Shiv” in the November 17 assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, as the opposition Congress has fielded TV actor Vikram Mastaal, who has played the role of Hanuman, to challenge MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the CM’s Budhni constituency.

The MP Congress chief and former CM Kamal Nath will contest from his bastion, Chhindwara.

Advertisement

TV actor Vikram Mastaal, who recently joined Congress, will contest against MP CM Shivraj Chouhan from Budhni. Mastaal played the role of Lord Hanuman in the Ramayan – 2 TV serial on TV. Shivraj Singh Chouhan has won continuously four times from Budhni.

The Congress has given tickets to former CM Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh and younger brother Laxman Singh too.

In the Congress list of 144 candidates, 47 are of general category, six are from minority communities including one Muslim and five Jains, 39 are OBCs, 22 are SC, 30 are STs. The party has fielded 19 women while 65 candidates are below the age of 50 years.

As compared to that, the BJP, which has so far declared 136 candidates, has given the ticket to 48 of general category, 40 OBCs, 30 STs, 18 SCs and 16 women. The highest percentage of BJP candidates so far includes Brahmins and Thakurs, constituting about 31 per cent of the 136 candidates.

In a surprise, the Congress has not given the ticket to senior party leader and former MP assembly speaker NP Prajapati.

There are 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh assembly.