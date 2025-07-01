MP Education Council institutions embody ‘Nation First’ spirit: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that the institutions under the Maharana Pratap (MP) Education Council are serving the nation with a steadfast “Nation First” spirit in line with the vision of their founders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mahayogi Gorakhnath University is also carrying forward this spirit by contributing to the fields of higher education and healthcare, he added.

The chief minisgter was sharing his thoughts at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University (MGUG) in Gorakhpur during the inauguration ceremony of the Academic Building, Panchkarma Center, and Auditorium, and the foundation stone laying of the Girls’ Hostel, held in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

He said, “In 1932, the late Mahant Digvijaynath Ji had established the MP Shiksha Parishad to promote education in this backward region. After independence, this education council also played a key role in setting up the first university.”

He mentioned that presently, over 52 institutions run by Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad are serving the nation in the fields of education, health, and public welfare with the spirit of ‘Nation First’.

CM Yogi mentioned the President’s two-day visit to the state, during which she attended programs at IVRI Bareilly, Gorakhpur AIIMS, and the AYUSH University. He said while these are all top-level institutions working in different fields of science, the President’s visit concludes at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University — an institution that brings together all these fields. The university is actively working in modern medical science, Ayurveda, nursing, pharmacy, and agriculture.

Welcoming the President, the chief minister highlighted her inspiring journey of struggle and success. He said the President is a source of inspiration for millions of women in the country, having risen from the ground to the highest constitutional position — a true symbol of strength and determination. Despite personal hardships, she never let anything come in the way of her commitment to the nation.

He recounted how moving it was to see the President interact with students on the road — a rare and heartfelt moment for a constitutional head of India. Quoting lines from a poem of renowned poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, “Vasudha ka neta kaun hua, bhukhand vijeta kaun hua, atulit yeash kreta kaun hua, nav-dharm praneta kaun hua, jisne na kabhi aaram kiya, vighnon mein rahkar naam kiya. (Who became the leader of the world, who conquered the land, who earned unmatched fame, who pioneered a new path of duty, who never rested and rose through challenges). He said President Draupadi Murmu is its living embodiment.

He added that her visit to Uttar Pradesh, especially to Eastern UP, has been deeply inspiring. He also welcomed Governor Anandiben Patel, noting her remarkable journey from being a teacher to holding the post of Governor through dedication and hard work.

During the event, the chief minister also spoke about the rain coincidence. He recalled that in 2021, when then President Ram Nath Kovind had inaugurated MGUG, it had rained heavily as well. Similarly, today, the arrival of Hon’ble President Droupadi Murmu was once again marked by rainfall, which the Chief Minister described as a sign of the success of the sacred occasion — like a blessing from nature.