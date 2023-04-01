Follow Us:
MP: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends Combined Commanders’ Conference in Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the Conference in Bhopal on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | April 1, 2023 1:09 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh At Bhopal [Photo:ANI]

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the ‘Combined Commanders’ Conference-2023′ in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Friday.

Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan and Tri-Service Chiefs attend the Conference, officials said. According to officials, the three-day conference of the Military Commanders is being held from March 30th to April 1st on the theme ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’.

According to an official statement released from the Prime Minister’s Office, “At around 10 AM Prime Minster will attend the Combined Commander Conference-2023 at Khuhabahu Thakre Hall in Bhopal. Thereafter at around 3:15 PM, Prime Minster will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and New Delhi at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, Bhopal”.

