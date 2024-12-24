MP Cong protests against Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar

The Madhya Pradesh Congress staged protests across the state on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah over his controversial remarks on Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The opposition Congress leaders took out a protest march in Bhopal. Led by MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari, Congress leaders including Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, AICC member and former minister Kamleshwar Patel and several other leaders took part in the march.

The Congress members gathered at the Lily Talkies Square and garlanded the statue of Dr Ambedkar there. Following that, the Congress party members walked a distance of about two kilometers up to the Jinsi Square raising slogans and holding placards in their hands.

Patwari alleged that the BJP has insulted Dr Ambedkar in the parliament and that has exposed the saffron party’s attitude towards the constitution. He charged that the BJP does not leave any chance of insulting the constitution and constitutional values.

Jitu Patwari demanded that Amit Shah must tender an apology immediately or else he must resign from his ministerial post. Patwari averred that the Congress will never accept the insult of the constitution or Dr Ambedkar and it will keep on staging protests on the roads till Shah apologizes or resigns.