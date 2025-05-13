MP CM to woo investors in Bengaluru

To propel industrial investment in Madhya Pradesh to new heights, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will participate in the ‘Invest in MP’ session at Bengaluru on 14 May.

The chief minister will visit the campus of BEML (Bharat Earth Movers Limited) there and attend the dedication ceremony of the 2100th metro coach. He will address an interactive session on the theme ‘Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh,’ where he will present the state’s industrial strengths and policy commitments to India’s leading investors.

Following a visit to the BEML shop floor, Dr Yadav will unveil the metro coach and take part in a test ride.

He will also tour the Integrated Design Centre and view a presentation on BEML’s proposed plant in Bhopal. During the event, land allotment documents for BEML’s upcoming unit in Madhya Pradesh will also be formally handed over.

An interactive session will be held during the visit, where Dr Yadav will engage with leading industrial groups, investors, and technology companies. Various state departments will deliver presentations on Madhya Pradesh’s industrial policies, infrastructure, and sector-wise investment opportunities.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav will also hold one-on-one meetings with key investors from sectors such as IT, electronics, manufacturing, defence, automobiles, tourism, and technology to discuss investment opportunities in MP.