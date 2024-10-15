MP: CM to lead investor engagement mission in Hyderabad

As part of the Madhya Pradesh BJP government’s efforts to attract investors and boost investment in the state, a delegation led by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will travel to Hyderabad on October 16 to engage with potential investors.

The Chief Minister stated today that, continuing the series of Regional Industry Conclaves that began with the Ujjain division, the next regional conclave will be held in Rewa on October 23, followed by similar events in Shahdol and Narmadapuram divisions.

Furthermore, a Global Investors Summit is planned for February next year, where investors from around the world will be invited to explore opportunities in the state.

The CM emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is committed to making Madhya Pradesh the leading state in the country in terms of development.

To achieve this, infrastructure development projects are progressing rapidly. Additionally, the state aims to become a global leader in the mining sector.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is making rapid strides across all sectors.