MP CM to inaugurate 90 water structures in 90 days

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will inaugurate a small or large water structure every day for 90 days, from 30 March to 30 June, under the BJP state government’s ‘Jal Ganga Samvardhan’ mega campaign to be launched on Gudi Padwa on 30 March.

The aim of the campaign is to conserve every drop of rainwater through rainwater harvesting, rejuvenation of water sources, and adopting water conservation techniques. The theme of the campaign is ‘Enhancement and Conservation of Water Sources through Public Participation.’

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will formally inaugurate the campaign at the Kshipra riverbank in Ujjain. This statewide campaign will continue for more than 90 days until 30 June during the summer season.

The CM stated on Thursday that this campaign for water conservation would improve the groundwater levels in the state. He said the Madhya Pradesh government is committed to the conservation of people, water, forests, land, and wildlife. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s water conservation campaign has become a widespread people’s movement across the country, and the state government is also running a campaign for water conservation based on the principle of “water of the field in the field – water of the village in the village.”

He expressed strong hope that the campaign will play a crucial role in raising awareness about water conservation, and it will be a milestone in ending the water crisis in the state and ensuring water security for future generations.

The CM has directed all departments concerned to prioritise water conservation-related schemes and involve as many people as possible in the campaign.

The CM informed that only a small portion of the total water on Earth is available as clean drinking water. He said that around 97 per cent of the Earth’s total water is salty in oceans and is not drinkable. Of the remaining 3 per cent of freshwater, most is stored in ice caps and glaciers.

He said less than 0.5 per cent of this water is available in lakes, rivers, and groundwater for use. He noted that the amount of clean and drinkable water on Earth is very limited, and it is essential to preserve it.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav has directed various activities such as planting trees, rejuvenating water sources, conducting water conservation awareness programs in rural areas, raising awareness about water conservation in schools, planting fruit-bearing trees around rivers for river conservation, promoting organic farming, setting up water kiosks at major intersections in rural and urban areas. He has also appealed to all citizens of the state to actively contribute to water conservation and make the campaign a people’s movement during its course.

According to officials, the ‘Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan’ was also conducted the previous year, from May 5 to June 30, 2024.

During that period, 38,851 works were completed at a cost of Rs 1056 crore. Over Rs 302 crore were spent on 21577 renovation/revival works. In 2024, as many as 5672 old step-wells and wells were renovated, and 3751 new wells were constructed at a cost of Rs 93 crore. Similarly, 7,709 ponds were constructed and renovated at a cost of Rs 616 crore.

Additionally, 2,925 check dams and stop dams were constructed and renovated at a cost of Rs 119 crore. More than 30,000 works in other water conservation activities were completed at a cost of Rs 458 crore, officials said