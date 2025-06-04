MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on PM

Advising Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to raise his level of intelligence, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Wednesday asked him to apologise for his ‘Narender Surrender’ remark, mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent armed hostilities between India and Pakistan.

“I strongly condemn Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the Prime Minister,” the MP CM said. “He (Gandhi) should apologise immediately,” Dr Yadav added.

Dr Yadav also wondered when Rahul Gandhi will show some ‘maturity’. He said the words that Rahul Gandhi used for the PM, and how he spoke, showed a lack of responsibility.

The MP CM also said that Rahul Gandhi is undermining the dignity of the post of Leader of Opposition by talking ‘silly’.

Rahul Gandhi had said in his address to Congress workers and leaders during the party’s ‘Sangathan Srajan Abhiyan’ in Bhopal on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump made one phone call to PM Modi and said, ‘Narender Surrender’, and the PM immediately agreed to a ceasefire with Pakistan.