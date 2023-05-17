MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan watches The Kerala Story

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan watched the movie, ‘The Kerala Story’, with his wife, ministers and cast of the movie at Bhopal.

Chouhan watched the 8 pm show of the movie yesterday with his wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan at the open air drive-in theatre at the Lake View Ashoka Hotel. Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and other ministers also watched the movie.

The movie’s actress Ada Sharma, producer-director Vipul Shah and other crew members also watched the movie.

Chouhan praised the movie and called on everyone to watch it. The CM said the movie is based on a very crucial subject and it conveys a very important message.