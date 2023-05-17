Follow Us:

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan watches The Kerala Story

The movie’s actress Ada Sharma, producer-director Vipul Shah and other crew members also watched the movie along with the CM, his wife and cabinet colleagues.

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | May 17, 2023 4:32 pm

[File Photo]

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan watched the movie, ‘The Kerala Story’, with his wife, ministers and cast of the movie at Bhopal.

Chouhan watched the 8 pm show of the movie yesterday with his wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan at the open air drive-in theatre at the Lake View Ashoka Hotel. Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and other ministers also watched the movie.

The movie’s actress Ada Sharma, producer-director Vipul Shah and other crew members also watched the movie.

Chouhan praised the movie and called on everyone to watch it. The CM said the movie is based on a very crucial subject and it conveys a very important message.

