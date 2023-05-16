MP CM sacks Class I officer facing graft charge

In the wake of the Opposition Congress relentlessly making allegations of massive corruption at all levels in the Madhya Pradesh BJP government, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan swung into action and ordered immediate dismissal of an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) from government service. The Class I officer in the state government is accused of demanding a bribe.

According to state government officials, the dismissed officer, Sanjay Jain, was an OSD with the state Higher Education Department.

Two months ago, an audio had gone viral in which Sanjay Jain was allegedly heard demanding a bribe of Rs one lakh from a man, who was to be appointed in the department on compassionate grounds on the state government’s orders.

Soon after the audio went viral and the matter reached the higher ups, CM Chouhan had ordered a departmental inquiry against Jain.

The OSD was suspended with immediate effect. The departmental inquiry was completed recently and it found Jain guilty.

Subsequently, CM Chouhan ordered the dismissal of Sanjay Jain from government service yesterday.