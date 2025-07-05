MP CM reaffirms commitment to 27 pc OBC quota amid Supreme Court scrutiny

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Saturday reiterated his government’s commitment to providing 27 per cent reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Dr Yadav said the state government is working for the welfare of all sections of society and stressed that efforts are underway to extend the benefits of reservation to those left out under the existing 14 per cent quota.

He noted that confusion arose due to the announcement of the enhanced OBC reservation without adequate survey or preparation, leading to the matter being stalled in court. To address this, officials have been directed to present a bill in the Assembly based on factual and data-driven findings.

The Chief Minister also informed that a 10 per cent reservation has been implemented for economically weaker sections (EWS) of the general category.

He assured that efforts would be made to ensure appointments for candidates who were unable to join due to pending court proceedings. He further stated that the government has resolved pending promotion cases of officers and employees.

Dr Yadav added that the process of a caste-based census has been initiated in the state, following the directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar announced that the Congress will launch a statewide agitation to press for the full implementation of the 27 per cent OBC reservation. They accused the BJP of deliberately creating hurdles in the process.

Patwari alleged that the BJP government had “betrayed and deceived” the OBC community by failing to implement the enhanced quota. He claimed that over ₹50 crore of public funds were spent on legal battles aimed at stalling the policy.

The controversy comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s notice to the Madhya Pradesh government over delays in appointments under the 27 per cent OBC quota.

The court questioned why only 14 per cent of the reserved posts had been filled and why the remaining 13 per cent were on hold despite the absence of any legal stay on the enhanced quota.

A bench comprising Justice P S Narasimha and Justice R Mahadevan directed the state’s Chief Secretary, Anurag Jain, to submit an affidavit explaining the delay. The apex court, however, declined to pass any interim order at this stage.