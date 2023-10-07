MP CM launches projects worth Rs 334 crore in his constituency

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday launched development projects worth Rs 334.43 crore in his Budhni assembly constituency.

He said there was a time when the constituency was bereft of basic facilities, but now development is taking place without any hurdles.

Chouhan said his government was taking concrete steps to improve all sectors like roads, electricity, drinking water, irrigation, health, education, employment, and women empowerment.

He pointed out that today every person in the society is benefiting from state-run schemes.

In Budhni, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of several construction and development works worth Rs 263.15 crore and dedicated initiatives worth Rs 71.28 crore to the people.

He said the construction work of a medical college at Budhni at a cost of Rs 700 crore and Devi Lok at Salkanpur at a cost of Rs 200 crore is in progress.

He also performed bhoomi pujan of various projects in gram panchayats, including Budhni, Rehti, Shahganj and Bherunda Municipal Council.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister said there is no dearth of funds for the development and welfare of the people. “I am continuously working to make the lives of my citizens happier and better,” he assured.

He said Budhni assembly constituency is progressing rapidly, adding that people are benefitting from many schemes like free ration, free treatment, Laadli Lakshmi Yojana, Laadli Behna Yojana, Matru Vandana, Gaon ki beti, arrangement of education for bright children of poor, Kisan Samman Nidhi and others.