MP CM launches online portal for e-registry

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav launched ‘Sampada-2.0,’ portal and mobile app – a new technology-driven innovation for online document registration – developed under the new e-registry and e-registration system.

Addressing a function at the Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Center here, he pointed out that the newly launched system would enable citizens to avail of services like property registration and related document submission from their homes only, saving them visits in person to the registry offices. He also highlighted that state’s launch of the innovative system is set to become a milestone in the digital revolution. He expressed confidence that this initiative would set a standard for the entire country.

Dr Yadav informed that the ‘Sampada-2.0,’ is an advanced technology-based software integrated with the Revenue Finance Department, Urban Administration, GST and Unique ID Aadhaar. Through the app, users can access the collector guideline rate for land, based on location. The software facilitates GIS mapping of properties, biometric identification, and document formatting, eliminating the need for personal presence during document registration. Verification and registration can now be completed from home and applicants will receive a soft copy of their documents via WhatsApp and email.

The CM also pointed out that MP is continuously innovating in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is in this context that for ease of living the new Sampada-2.0 system is being implemented to streamline the registration process, making it straightforward, efficient and corruption-free. He said the citizens would benefit from the upgraded e-registration and e-stamping system, enabling them to sell and register their property from the comfort of their homes. This system allows for online registrations not only from within the state but also from outside the state and even from abroad. It will save time for citizens and provide relief from unnecessary fees.

He further said that the Central Government has entrusted the state with two important new tasks. The IT Department, through the Department of Science and Technology, will complete GIS mapping for 120 cities and GIS labs will be established across all districts in the state, bringing significant benefits. Dr. Yadav highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s substantial progress in the IT sector, stating that these advancements will help the state transition toward a paperless system through continued innovation in information technology.