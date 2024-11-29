MP CM invites prospective traders from Germany to invest in state

Asserting that Madhya Pradesh is possibly the only state in India where all industrial permits and approvals are granted within just 30 days, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav invited prospective investors and industrialists from Germany to come to MP and start business ventures with the ease of doing business.

Addressing an interactive session titled ‘Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’ with business persons at Munich in Germany today, during his three-day visit to the country, the MP CM emphasized that all necessary facilities will be provided to investors in various sectors.

He added that the state government has worked to eliminate and simplify procedural difficulties for investors and there would be no shortage of electricity or water for industries in Madhya Pradesh.

Dr Yadav lauded Germany, as a land of both hard work and ethics, and said that Germany has always maintained a friendly industrial attitude towards India.

He also invited German business leaders to attend the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, which would be held at Bhopal in February 2025.

“Investors are not guests, they are a part of our family. We will ensure they do not face any difficulties,” the CM asserted.

He further emphasized that Germany is the largest investor among European countries in Madhya Pradesh.

“We seek a new kind of partnership with Germany, beyond just trade. We want German companies to bring their advanced technologies and invest in Madhya Pradesh, combining their expertise with our natural and human resources,” he said.

The CM informed that the state’s economy has tripled in the last decade, and its growth rate is in double digits. He said Madhya Pradesh is a power-surplus state and is advancing in the use of alternative energy sources, including green energy.

The state also boasts sufficient water and land resources, making it a unique place for investment.

Addressing the session, Mr Shatrughna Sinha, Consul General of India in Germany, stated that Madhya Pradesh is not only the geographical heart of India but is also emerging as a major economic destination.

He assured German investors that the state offers excellent infrastructure, including five fully developed airports, 4000 kilometers of national highways and an extensive railway network, making it an important hub for India’s supply chain.

He further highlighted the state’s industry-friendly policies and discussed the immense potential for investment in sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, automobile manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and tourism.

State government officials informed during the session that the trade between India and Germany amounts to $26.06 billion, with Germany being a significant partner in Madhya Pradesh’s industrial and economic development.

CM Dr Yadav also paid tribute to the German scholar Max Müller, who translated Indian texts and Vedas into several languages, including German.

Dr Yadav said Max Müller was a well-versed scholar of Sanskrit, and Swami Vivekananda had greatly admired his work.