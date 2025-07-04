MP CM gives laptop money to students

Highlighting the fact that many bright students come from government schools despite limited resources, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said on Friday that he, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other ministers, also received early education in government schools.

He noted that due to the state government’s focused efforts on quality education, government school students recorded a 52 per cent pass rate in board exams compared to 48 per cent in private schools this year.

CM Dr Yadav was addressing the state-level Laptop Incentive Transfer Ceremony held at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal.

During the event, he transferred over Rs 235 crore for laptop purchases to 94,234 meritorious students of Class XII, who scored 75 per cent or more in the 2024–25 academic session. Each eligible student received Rs 25,000 directly into their bank account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) with a single click.

Dr Yadav announced that from next year onwards, high-quality updated laptops worth Rs 25,000 will be given, instead of cash.

The CM pointed out that education is the axis of holistic human development and “Education for All” is the development mantra of the state government. He emphasised that his government has made every possible effort to spread the light of education to every child in Madhya Pradesh.

“Not just to academics, but meritorious students are also being connected to new technologies and modern education systems to lay the foundation for a bright future. By providing laptops to talented students, we are building a better and golden future for the state,” the CM maintained.

CM Yadav said that it is the state government’s duty to recognise talent and nurture future potential by extending every possible support.

He said that among the students who received the incentive, 60 per cent were girls and 40 per cent, boys.

He highlighted that this scheme has benefitted more than 4.32 lakh meritorious students, with the government spending over Rs 1080 crore on laptop distribution.

The Chief Minister said that laptops are not just devices but powerful tools to prepare students for a bright future.

“With digital resources, students will now be better equipped for modern education and competitive careers. Alongside free notebooks, uniforms, bicycles, and scooters, laptops will further support students’ digital learning,” he stated.

He said that around 49,000 government and 44,000 private school students have benefited from the scheme in 2025. The CM informed that when the scheme started in 2009, students needed 85 per cent marks to qualify, and only 500 students received the benefit. This year, 94,234 students received laptops.

He said that recently, 15,600 students scoring above 85 per cent were also provided scooters.

Dr Yadav said that the government is also fully supporting meritorious students in higher education.

He informed that the government covers full tuition fees for medical and engineering students. He said if a student qualifies for NEET, their entire medical education becomes free, saving nearly Rs 80 lakh per student.

The CM said that efforts are underway to strengthen medical education in the state. He informed that the number of medical colleges in the state is set to reach 36 by the end of this financial year, and 50 within the next two years.