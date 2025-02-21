MP CM distributes Rs 224 crore to class 12 meritorius students

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Friday transferred a sum of Rs 224 crore into the bank accounts of 89710 meritorious students of the state who passed the Class XII Board exams of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in 2023-24 with 75% or more marks.

Each eligible student will receive Rs 25000 from the State School Education Department to purchase a laptop of their choice.

Speaking at the function at the RCVP Noronha State Academy of Administration at Bhopal, the CM expressed strong hope that the laptops for meritorious students would further enhance their talent and that would pave the way for further strengthening the bright future of the state.

He said the ancient Gurukul tradition of India was based on nurturing the talent and abilities of students, irrespective of their caste or social status. He assured that the resources of the state would be made equally available to all deserving persons.

Reciting a shloka of Sanskrit, the MP CM explained to the students that they should have a strong will, focus, awareness and enthusiasm but no greed while following their respective aims in life, to ensure that they achieve their targets.

He also advised them to make the best utilization of time, and work dedicatedly not only for their own progress but also that of their families, society and the country.

State government officials informed that the state government has so far provided a total amount of more than Rs 1000 crore to more than 4.32 lakh meritorious students for purchase of laptops.