MP CM calls on Modi, invites him to Global Investors’ Summit in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi here on Tuesday and invited him to lay the foundation stone of the Ken-Betwa project.

Seeking the blessings of Mr Modi on the completion of his one-year in office, the chief minister invited Mr Modi to the Global Investors’ Summit to be held in Bhopal in February.

He apprised the prime minister of various welfare schemes being run by the BJP government in the state.

Earlier last evening, Dr Yadav told media persons that work has been done in every sector in the past year while progress is being made on the old projects and the new ones have been launched.

The government, he said, would organise events for 16 days on the completion of its one year in office. During this period, the foundation of projects worth Rs 18, 354 crore will be laid and many inaugurated, he said.

The celebrations have been christened as Jankalyan Parv, Dr Yadav added.

Since the PM could not lay the foundation stone for the Ken-Betwa project ahead of the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, tenders were not floated. With all these formalities completed now, the CM wants Mr Modi to lay the foundation in the next fortnight.