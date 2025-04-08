TMC slams Centre over LPG price hike

The Trinamul Congress launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government on Monday following a steep increase in cooking gas prices ahead of festive season.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to X to express her displeasure over the move by Centre. She wrote: “Bah Nandalal. Hajar takar gas e phutche bina poisar chaal (for the common man while the rice is free, he is paying Rs 1000 for the cylinder).

“The idea of “Vikas” for BJP Government at the Centre seems to be squeezing every last penny from the pockets of ordinary Indians. From essential medicines to petrol, diesel, and cooking gas, every necessity is slowly becoming a luxury.

“While families struggle with shrinking savings and mounting debt, this regime continues its assault on household budgets. BJP isn’t running a government at the Centre, it’s taking money from people’s pockets.”

People across Bengal gearing up for Poila Boishakh festivities are likely to be hit with this decision.

In a strongly worded statement, the party criticised the price hike that affects both subsidised and general category customers. “What a generous gift from the self-proclaimed ‘sevak’ of the nation, PM @narendramodi!” the TMC statement read. “The price of cooking gas has been increased for both subsidised and general category customers. @BJP4India is burning holes in the pockets of the poor.”

This criticism comes amid ongoing concerns about rising costs of essential commodities in India, with the LPG price hike particularly affecting household budgets across the country.

