MP CM assures business-friendly policies to investors

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that the state is progressing rapidly with new investment opportunities emerging from all sectors of development with the potential for investment and development in every region of the state.

Addressing Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from Madhya Pradesh during the ‘Pravasi Madhya Pradesh Summit’ on the concluding day of the two-day ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit – 2025’ (GIS) at the Manav Sangrahalaya in Bhopal, Dr Yadav informed that the state has introduced 18 new policies to boost investment in IT, pharma, biotech and other industries.

“A simplified process and a business-friendly environment have been established for investors,” the CM assured.

He said the state was organising regional industry conclaves to explore investment and development potential in every region, while the ongoing Global Investors Summit in Bhopal is in its 8th edition.

Expressing his deep connection with the NRIs from Madhya Pradesh, Dr Yadav stated that when a resident of Madhya Pradesh becomes the mayor of London, celebrations take place here as well. Similarly, when someone with roots in Madhya Pradesh attains the position of Chief Minister in Zimbabwe, it is a moment of joy for the state.

He highlighted that this emotional bond and collective strength of Madhya Pradesh reflect the pride in the achievements of its people worldwide.

Dr Yadav extended a warm welcome to NRIs, members of ‘Friends of MP’, and ‘India Connect’ at the Global Investors Summit. He stressed the crucial role of NRIs in creating new employment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

The chief minister appealed to them to invest in the state and become partners in its development with an assurance that the Madhya Pradesh government would provide all possible support to investors and is committed to making the state a global investment destination.

The summit saw participation from Buckinghamshire (London) Mayor Prerna Bhardwaj, Rohit Dixit (President, Friends of MP Boston Chapter), Jagannath Sai (High Commissioner of Fiji), Raj Modi (Zimbabwe), and several NRIs associated with Madhya Pradesh. Short films highlighting investment opportunities in the state were also showcased during the event.