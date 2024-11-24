MP CM and new DGP– both hail from Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh is soon going to witness a very rare occurrence, as the state’s Chief Minister and the new Director General of Police (DGP) will be from the same city.

The Madhya Pradesh government has named MP cadre IPS officer Kailash Makwana of 1988 batch, as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of the state.

Incidentally, both Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and new DGP Kailash Makwana belong to Ujjain.

The Home Department issued orders for Makwana’s appointment late Saturday night.

Makwana will replace the present DGP Sudhir Saxena (1987 batch), who is due to retire on 30 November.

Makwana, presently posted as the Chairman of the MP Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (MPPHIDC), will become the 32nd DGP of Madhya Pradesh.

His tenure would be till 30 November 2026. Makwana is likely to take charge on 1 December after MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav’s return from his foreign journey to Germany and England from 24 November to 30 November.

Born in Ujjain, Makwana did his BE from MANIT Bhopal and MTech from IIT New Delhi.

The names of 1988 batch IPS DG MP Home Guards Arvind Kumar and 1989 batch IPS DG Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Ajay Sharma were also in the panel of three names finalised by the UPSC for appointment to DGP MP.