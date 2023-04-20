MP city tense over allegation of cow slaughter

Damoh city of Madhya Pradesh came in the grip of communal tension on Wednesday evening when members of the Hindu community accused some Muslim men of trying to forcibly take away a cow for slaughter.

The issue soon flared up with members of both communities coming face to face and raising religious slogans. A police force was rushed to the spot and additional forces were requisitioned to control the situation.

The incident occurred near the Damoh railway station when a heated exchange between two groups belonging to different groups took place over cows. Soon a large crowd from both sides gathered on the spot.

On getting information, a police force rushed to the spot. Sources said some members of the two groups even came to blows before the arrival of the police.

While the police team was able to bring the situation under control, the tension continued to prevail till late at night with both the groups raising slogans near the Kotwali police station too.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivkumar Singh, members of the two communities were involved in a dispute, which the police were investigating and further action would be taken.