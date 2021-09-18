Punjab Gau Sewa Commission demands death penalty for cow slaughter

Punjab Gau Sewa Commission chairman Sachin Sharma led delegation on Saturday submitted memorandum to Punjab Governor demanding death penalty for cow slaughter.

Speaking to reporters outside the Raj Bhawan, Sharma said, “we have demanded that by amending the Article 48 of Chapter 4 of the Constitution of India, a complete ban should be imposed on cow slaughter and a uniform law should be enacted in all the states in this regard”.

A provision of the death penalty should be made for the killing of the bovine, reads the memorandum,

further stating that government Gaushalas should be constructed with state-of-the-art facilities after

taking strict steps towards the protection of the cows.

The chairman said he urged the Governor for recommending the case to the President and Prime Minister declaring the cow as the national animal and the governor assures every possible help in this regard.

The chairman apprised the Governor that the cow is the backbone of Indian culture and reflects the spiritual faith of Sanatan Dharma, but the bovine is forced to live by eating garbage.

Apart from this, the land mafia has also occupied a large part of the land in the country, due to which bovines are not being given permanent shelter, which results in bovine-people confrontation and

accidents every day.

Similarly, there is a ruthless killing of cows in the country every day, but due to lack of strict law, cow smugglers and killers are able to easily escape, the chairman said.