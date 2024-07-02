MP CM warns against cow slaughter and leaving borewells open

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has said that the state government will take strict action against those involved in cow slaughter and against people who leave their borewells open, leading to any child falling into them.

Speaking to some media persons on Tuesday, the CM also said that the state cabinet has decided that from now on, the Vice Chancellors (Kulpati) of universities in the state will be officially called ‘Kulguru’.

The CM pointed out that until now in the state, courts have often had to release vehicles illegally transporting cattle for slaughter. The CM asserted that such vehicles would no longer be released and would rather be impounded.

Advertisement

Dr Yadav said that many cases of children falling into open borewells continue to occur, resulting in several fatalities. He said that stringent action against the guilty would now be ensured in such cases. He asserted that gross negligence by those leaving tube wells after digging would not be tolerated, and FIRs would be registered against them and a fine imposed.

The CM said that the state government has decided that Vice Chancellors (Kulpati) would now be known as Kulgurus in universities. He reasoned that this title is intended to foster a sense of affinity and affection, and inherently commands greater respect.