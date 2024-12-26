MP cabinet nod for new rules for birth/death registration

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh approved the implementation of ‘Madhya Pradesh Birth and Death Registration Rules, 2024’ enabling the provision of digital registration and electronic delivery of birth and death certificates, creation of national and state level database of registered births and deaths, facilitating the registration process of adopted, orphaned, abandoned, surrogate children and children from single parents or unmarried mothers.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting in the Mantralaya at Bhopal on Thursday presided by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

Advertisement

The rules have been prepared in accordance with the draft rules received from the Registrar General Office, Government of India. Following the cabinet’s approval, various sections of ‘Madhya Pradesh Birth and Death Registration Rules, 1999’ have been amended.

Advertisement

A provision has been made in the rules for the appointment of a special ‘sub-registrar’ for quick registration of death and issuance of certificates in a disaster or epidemic.

The cabinet also approved energizing of the 11 KV electricity feeders installed in the state with solar energy to meet the energy needs of the farmers of the state. With its implementation, farmers will get electricity during the day for irrigation.

The decision is in line with the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, which has been implemented by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to fulfill the irrigation needs of farmers, to produce solar energy and to provide income opportunities near them. Under the scheme, central assistance of Rs 1.05 crore per megawatt is provided for setting up solar plants.