E-Pharmacy Plan for veterans under ECHS awaits Defence Ministry’s nod

In a bid to alleviate the challenges faced by veterans in procuring medicines under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), a proposal for the introduction of e-pharmacies is currently awaiting approval from the Ministry of Defence.

The new initiative aims to have medicines delivered to the veterans at their doorstep, especially for those living in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

Since its launch in 2003, the ECHS has become a lifeline for veterans in India since the scheme covers not only ex-servicemen but also their families. With over 60 lakh beneficiaries, including pensioners from various service branches, it has grown significantly. It now operates through 30 regional centers and 427 polyclinics across the country, offering healthcare through military medical facilities and impanelled private hospitals.

A senior defence official disclosed that the proposal includes three models for rolling out the e-pharmacy system. One model suggests engaging one or two agencies to cover the entire country, while another proposes region-wise or sector-wise distribution to ease the pressure on delivering agencies. The third involves partnering with Jan Aushadhi Kendras under the Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana.

The introduction of e-pharmacies is seen as a significant step forward, particularly for the veterans in rural areas, enhancing transparency and efficiency. The use of modern technology, including AI for fraud detection and automated medical billing, is expected to improve the functioning of the ECHS.

Over the years, the scheme’s reach has expanded, making healthcare more accessible to veterans through mobile medical units and the opening of new polyclinics. Leading institutions like Tata Memorial Hospital provide specialised treatments, while smaller local hospitals ensure care for those far from urban centers.

Additionally, technological advancements have allowed ECHS beneficiaries to access video consultations, update personal details online, and receive online referrals, significantly improving convenience for the aging veteran population.

Despite a budget exceeding ₹10,000 crore annually, the ECHS faces many a challenge, including capacity constraints in impanelled hospitals in rural areas and the need for long-term financial sustainability. The e-pharmacy initiative, if approved, could represent a major breakthrough in addressing some of these issues.