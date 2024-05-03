MP BJP MLA Uma Khatik’s daughter caught taking bribe

Amanganj Nagar Parishad President Sarika Khatik (40), daughter of the ruling BJP’s three-time MLA Uma Khatik, was allegedly caught red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a government contractor for clearing his pending bills.

According to the officials of the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Police, the complainant Raghvendra Raj Modi had informed them that Sarika Khatik was demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000 to clear his bills of more than Rs 1.30 lakh for works done in the Parishad.

According to Lokayukta officials, Modi said he had already paid Rs 10,000 to Khatik but she was demanding Rs 30,000 more.

Acting on the complaint, Lokayukta sleuths laid a trap and when Sarika Khatik accepted the payment of Rs 30,000 from Modi, she was caught red-handed and arrested inside her office in the Nagar Parishad on 2 May.

She was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and released on bail at the spot.

Sarika’s mother, Uma Khatik, is the sitting BJP MLA from the Hatta assembly constituency in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh.