MP Assembly: Opposition Cong alleges shortage of doctors, paramedical staff

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday claimed severe shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in government health facilities of the state.

During question hour on the fourth day of the ongoing budget session, Congress MLA Pankaj Upadhyay asked about the number of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in government hospitals and their present shortage.

Upadhyay claimed that around 40-60 percent posts were vacant in various health facilities across the state.

State Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said in reply that the vacant posts would be filled up soon.

The other opposition MLAs also alleged that the state government is avoiding replies on around 80 percent of the issues being raised by the opposition.

Subsequently, Congress MLA Pankaj Upadhyay walked out of the House raising slogans.