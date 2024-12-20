MP assembly adjourned sine die over defamatory remarks against Rahul

Following a senior BJP MLA’s derogatory comments against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly witnessed acrimonious arguments between the opposition Congress and ruling BJP MLAs on Friday.

The Assembly’s five-day winter session was adjourned sine die on its last day today, without the customary recital of the National Anthem.

During the zero hour, Senior BJP MLA and former Assembly Speaker Sitasaran Sharma commented that Rahul Gandhi indulged in ‘inappropriate behaviour’ during a fracas at the door of the Parliament yesterday.

The Congress MLAs vehemently opposed Sharma’s comments and started raising slogans.

The BJP MLAs also countered the Congress MLAs and a heated argument ensued. Members of both parties began raising slogans.

The ruckus between BJP and Congress members continued over the face-off between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament for the alleged insult to Dr B R Ambedkar.

The Congress members, wearing blue scarves, asked the BJP MLAs also to raise slogans of ‘Jai Bheem’. Opposition MLAs demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly disrespecting Dr Ambedkar, and rushed to the well of the House.

On the other hand, the BJP members condemned Gandhi’s behaviour in the Lok Sabha and also rushed to the well.

Amid the din, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar adjourned the House sine die. The House was adjourned after the listed business on the last day was deemed completed.

However, there was no recital of the customary National Anthem, which is the tradition each time after a session of the Assembly is adjourned sine die.

Later, senior Congress MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat claimed this was the first time in the history of the Assembly that the House was adjourned sine die without the national anthem, as the BJP has no regard for the Constitution.