MP Assembly adjourned sine die

The Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday, 14 days before schedule.

The listed business was transacted including passing of Rs 3.65 lakh crore budget for 2024-25 amid heated exchanges between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress MLAs on various issues like the nursing scam and functioning of Madrasas in the state.

The assembly also passed a bill paving the way for strict action against the people who leave their bore wells open leading to mishaps.

Finance Minister Jagdish Devda moved a proposal to pass the state budget. The opposition Congress demanded a vote but Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar denied permission.

Tomar subsequently adjourned the House sine die.

Outside the house, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar told media persons that the opposition had the right to demand a vote on the budget.

Singhar alleged that the BJP does not run the house according to the rules, as it was afraid of discussions on issues like the nursing scam.

Later, Singhar met MP Governor Mangubhai Patel and submitted a memorandum over the nursing scam.