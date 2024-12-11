MoU signed to strengthen research and innovation in disaster management

In a significant step towards bolstering India’s disaster management capabilities, the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), the only tri-services think tank in the Ministry of Defence, signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The MoU was signed by Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd), Member, NDMA and Major General (Dr) Ashok Kumar (Retd), Director General of CENJOWS.

The signing ceremony marked the beginning of a strategic partnership to address critical challenges in disaster mitigation, preparedness, and response to develop the ‘whole of the nation’ approach.

The MoU outlines a framework for joint initiatives, including:

–Collaborative Research: Undertaking studies on disaster management, HADR operations, and disaster diplomacy to provide policy inputs to the Government of India;

–Capacity Building: Organizing seminars, workshops, and training programs for stakeholders, including armed forces personnel, NDMA officials, and other key agencies;

— Awareness Campaigns: Promoting disaster preparedness and risk mitigation through nationwide awareness initiatives; and

— International Engagements: Facilitating global collaboration on disaster management, aligning with India’s foreign policy objectives.

Speaking on the occasion, Major General (Dr) Ashok Kumar emphasised the importance of leveraging joint research to infuse development of actionable policy recommendations that enhance disaster resilience at both national and international levels.

Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain, member NDMA highlighted the shared vision of both institutions to create a safer and more disaster-resilient India.

The MoU underscores CENJOWS’ role as a pivotal think tank fostering synergy between the armed forces and civilian agencies. It also reaffirms NDMA’s commitment to a holistic, technology-driven approach to disaster management. Together, the institutions aim to contribute significantly to building a disaster-resilient India while strengthening India’s global standing in HADR operations.