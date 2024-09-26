MoU signed between Agri dept and UN body to focus on food security & nutrition

An MoU was signed between the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) to address the national priorities in food security and nutrition through capacity building and technical support.

The department’s secretary Dr Devesh Chaturvedi chaired a meeting of the Country Programme Advisory Committee (CPAC) to review the implementation of the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2023-2027 with representatives of the UNWFP and members from Ministries concerned.

Under the MoU, the CSP 2023-27 addresses four strategic outcomes including more effective and efficient national food-based social protection systems; increasing consumption of diverse, nutritious, and fortified foods; enhancing the social and financial mobility of women; and strengthening the adaptive capacity to build climate-resilient livelihoods and food systems.

To coordinate and review the progress on initiatives under Country Strategic Plan, a Country Programme Advisory Committee has been constituted under the chairpersonship of Dr Chaturvedi and Joint Secretaries of Ministries concerned besides NITI Aayog as its members.

The committee meets at least annually. This was the first meeting of CPAC under CSP 2023-27 to review and discuss the progress and accomplishments of the ongoing Country Strategic Plan (CSP).

WFP Country Director Elizabeth Faure informed the committee about the status of various targeted outcomes of the CSP.

The UN body also shared various ongoing initiatives which include transforming agriculture and enhancing food security for smallholder farmers in states like Assam, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh; nationwide efforts for mainstreaming millets; building resilience in fishing communities through the ‘Secure Fishing’ App; initiative for optimising the Public Distribution System (PDS); Annapurti initiative provides grain ATMs and school nutri-gardens; andrice fortification.

Dr Chaturvedi highlighted that the department and WFP have maintained a long-standing partnership, driven by a shared goal of achieving food and nutrition security.