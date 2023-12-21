Chhattisgarh: Police seize over 364-kilogram cannabis from ambulance in Raipur

In a breakthrough against the drug network, Raipur police have arrested a youth for allegedly peddling cannabis in an ambulance and recovered over 364 kilograms of cannabis (psychotropic drugs) from the emergency vehicle in Raipur.

Late last night, a police team intercepted an ambulance in suspicious condition following which it was checked resulting in seizure of a huge quantity of cannabis, said Azad Chowk City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Mayank Gurjar.

The ambulance was intercepted at the limits of Amanaka police station limits, he added.

From the ambulance, the police team recovered over 364 kilograms of cannabis, said the officer and further elaborated that the estimated value of the seized contraband would be around Rs 36 lakh.

The arrested accuser person was identified as Suraj Khute (22), hailing from Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, informed the CSP.

During the investigation, the arrested accused revealed that he had procured the contraband from Odisha and taken it to Baloda Bazaar, said the officer.

Further probe is underway.