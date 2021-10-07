Mother, 4-yr-old daughter killed in B’luru; 4 teams formed

In a gruesome incident, the bodies of a woman and her daughter, aged four, were found in their apartment with their throats slit at Chowdeshwarinagar in Begur police station jurisdiction.

The deceased have been identified as Yamuna aka Chandrakala (35) and her daughter Ratanya (4). The incident came to light when Chandrakala’s sister visited the place.

Chandrakala’s sister informed the police when she visited the home and found the bodies in a pool of blood. The woman’s body was in the hall whereas the child’s was found in a room.

Chandrakala had shifted to Bengaluru four years ago with her husband Channaveeraswamy who worked in a garment factory, police said. They are from Chitradurga district.

Preliminary investigations indicate that while Channaveeraswamy was away at work, a stranger had entered the house in the morning and left around noon. Police suspect the stranger’s involvement in the murders.

However, the police are probing from multiple angles and have collected CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to gather evidence regarding who entered the house and when.

Chandrakala couple had two children and one of them is in a hostel.

Chandrakala and her daughter were found stabbed more than 20 times with their throats slit. The murderers have also robbed gold jewelleries from the house, police said.

Additional Commissioner S. Murugan stated that, based on the available clues at the spot, jurisdictional DCP has formed four teams to probe the double murder. The teams have already started their work.