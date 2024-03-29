Mortal remains of Mukhtar taken to Ghazipur for last rites Cardiac arrest caused death, says postmortem report

After a postmortem by a team of doctors, the mortal remains of mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari were placed in a hearse, which left for his home town Ghazipur by road on Friday.

Ansari, who was lodged in Banda jail for about two and a half years, died late Thursday night.

Ansari’s younger son Umar, elder son Abbas’s wife Nighat, two nephews Ibrahim, Usman, and a few people from Ghazipur are accompanying the body along with a large number of police vehicles and security personnel.

It will take around 6 to 7 hours to reach Ghazpiur from Banda covering around 400 kms.

Earlier, Umar had given an application to the Banda DM requesting the postmortem be conducted by doctors of AIIMS which was not considered by the authorities.

The preliminary report of the postmortem has confirmed the cause of death of Mukhtar was cardiac arrest.

Doctors, who came out of the postmortem house, told the reporters that a five-member team including one doctor from PGI Lucknow, three from Banda district hospitals and one from medical college conducted the postmortem.

According to sources, the postmortem report revealed that death occurred due to cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, a report from Ghazipur said, preparations for the funeral of Mukhtar Ansari are underway at the Kali Bagh Graveyard in Ghazipur.

A large contingent of police including intelligence officials are deployed near the graveyard as several absconding criminals could attend the funeral. Mukhtar’s widow is also among the absconding list of the police.

Mukhtar’s elder son Abbas, who is lodged in the Kasganj jail, will not be able to attend the funeral as the Allahabad High Court did not take up the matter of his parole.

“A grave has been dug at the Ansari family’s burial ground in Kali Bagh for the last rites”, police officials of Mohammadabad police station confirmed.