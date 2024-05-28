More than 10,000 illegal weapons seized in UP ahead of last phase of LS polls

More than 10,000 illegal weapons have been seized in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the last phase of Lok Sabha elections so far. The seizure is part of the state government’s efforts to ensure compliance with the Election Commission of India’s guidelines regarding maintaining free, fair and peaceful polls in the state.

In compliance with the directives of the Election Commission, continuous actions are being taken by the Police, Income Tax, Excise, Narcotics, and other departments of the state.

Notably, several checkposts are in operation to prevent circulation of illegal items into the state, while many people have been detained on suspicion of disturbing the peace. Additionally, the police have busted several illegal weapon manufacturing centres and recovered thousands of illegal arms, cartridges and explosives from them.

With the announcement of the election dates for the General Elections to the Lok Sabha 2024 on March 16, 2024, the Model Code of Conduct is in effect to ensure free, fair, peaceful, fear-free, inducement-free, inclusive, and secure voting across the entire state.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa stated here on Tuesday that 464 interstate check posts and 1,730 check posts are being operated for intensive inspection in the state. From March 16 to May 27, 2024, the police department has seized 537 licensed weapons from criminals. Additionally, the licences of 4,766 licensed weapons have been cancelled and deposited.

He said that similar notices have been served to 28,28,174 people including 26,82,469, who have already been rounded up for preventive action to maintain peace. Additionally, the police department has seized 10,099 unlicensed weapons, 10,258 cartridges, 3,099.32 kilograms of explosives, and 604 bombs. The police have also raided 5,289 illegal weapon manufacturing centres, of which 188 have been sealed.

The Chief Electoral Officer stated that all responsible departments are taking continuous actions. In this sequence, on May 27, a significant number of actions were taken by the police.

He reported that on May 27, under the CrPC, the police department took preventive actions and arrested 5,923 people. Additionally, 42 unlicensed weapons, 48 cartridges, and 9 bombs were recovered and seized.

Furthermore, to curb illegal weapons, the police raided 37 illegal weapon manufacturing units.