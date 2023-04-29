More female members in panel for ease of women wrestlers

Amid an ongoing protest by wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in the National Capital, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Anurag Singh Thakur said on Friday more female members were brought in the committee for the ease of women wrestlers.

The Indian wrestlers are protesting against president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment. Ace Indian grapplers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia among others are holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in protest against the WFI chief.

The Union Minister on Friday also said the Indian Olympic Committee was asked to form an ad-hoc committee to look into the day-to-day affairs of the World Wrestling Federation.

“Last time also I met with them (wrestlers). Formed a committee for the investigation. More women members were included in the committee for the ease of the women wrestlers so that they could share their problems with them without any hesitation. We also asked IOA to form an ad-hoc committee to look into the day-to-day affairs of WFI,” the Union Minister said on Westlers’ protest in Leh.

The Delhi Police on Friday apprised the Supreme Court that it agreed to register an FIR based on the allegations levelled by wrestlers against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, wrestler Bajrang Punia said, “Our protest will continue until he (the WFI chief) is sent to jail.”

Earlier in the day, India’s ace tennis player Sania Mirza too has come out in support of wrestlers who are protesting at Jantar Mantar here in the national capital against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

Sania said in a tweet that as an athlete as well as a woman, it is too “difficult” to watch the ongoing protest and now it’s time to stand with the wrestlers in this difficult time. “As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch .. they’ve brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them, with them .. if you have done that then it’s time to now stand with them in this difficult time too .. this is a highly sensitive matter and serious allegations. I hope whatever the truth is justice is served.. sooner rather than later,” said Sania Mirza in her tweet.

Along with Sania, Indian field hockey player Rani Rampal also came forward to extend her support to the wrestlers who continue to protest at Jantar Mantar.

“Extremely painful to see our renowned wrestlers demanding justice on the streets of India. It tears me apart to see my fellow athletes in this situation who have worked hard in their lives and won great laurels for our beloved country. They deserve justice,” said Rani Rampal in her tweet.

Earlier Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Friday came in support of the ongoing wrestlers’ protest and said that he was ‘hurt’ to see athletes on the streets demanding justice.

“It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud,” the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist said in a tweet on Friday.

Having waited for three months, star wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia again started their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday and said that they took the step after alleging that no action has been taken in the matter and said that the FIR had not been registered against the WFI chief.