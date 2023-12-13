Moosewala murder: Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria file discharge applications

Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria have submitted applications for discharge in the murder case of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in a Mansa court. Both have denied their involvement in the case in their applications.

According to sources, Bhagwanpuria, in his 235-page application, primarily asserts his innocence based on the charge-sheet filed by the Punjab Police after investigations. He claims that the police investigation did not establish any link proving his role in the case.

Bhagwanpuria argues that he was implicated in the case solely based on the statements of Manmohan Singh Mohana, who told the police that he was in contact with Bhagwanpuria and Bishnoi through the phone from jail. However, no such link was discovered during the investigation, and no such phone was recovered.

Interestingly, Lawrence has sought discharge despite admitting in an interview that he committed the murder.