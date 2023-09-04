Monthly pay-off case: Revision petition filed in Kerala HC

A revision petition has been filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a vigilance probe into the alleged bribe paid by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan and others

Girish Babu, a native of Kalamasery, has filed the revision petition in the High Court. The Special Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha on 26 August dismissed a plea seeking the same demand, stating that it cannot order an investigation on the matter in the absence of evidence. Girish Babu has filed the revision petition challenging this order.

Girish, in his petition said the findings by the Income Tax Interim Board of Settlement (ITIBS), New Delhi, that the Chief Minister’s daughter Veena and her firm, Exalogic Solutions received monthly pay-off from the mining company, Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) without providing any service, falls within the ambit of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Girish Babu, who sought the probe citing revelations by the Income Tax Interim Board of Settlement (ITIBS), New Delhi, named Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena Vijayan and UDF leaders Ramesh Chennithala, P K Kunhalikutty, and V K Ebrahimkunju in the petition.Veena’s company Exalogic Solutions, CMRL, its MD S N Sasidharan Kartha, Chief Financial Officer K S Suresh Kumar, Chief General Manager P Suresh Kumar and cashier K M Vasudevan in the petition.

The New Delhi bench of the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board (ITISB) has found that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T Veena allegedly received Rs 1.72 crore from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) for consultancy services that were never provided.