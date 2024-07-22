Monsoon Session: Exam system flawed, says Rahul as Oppn demands Pradhan’s resignation over NEET row

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Monday, the Opposition intensified its attack on the government over the issue of NEET-UG 2024 paper leak and demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

As anticipated, the session began on a stormy note with the Opposition’s demand of Pradhan’s resignation and cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 examination.

Leading the charge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the current examination system, including NEET, labeling it as “fundamentally flawed”.

“It is evident to everyone that our examination system, including NEET and other major tests, is seriously flawed. The minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) has shifted the blame onto others and seems to lack a fundamental understanding of the issue,” said Gandhi.

He highlighted widespread concerns among students about the integrity of the examination system, stating, “The issue is that there are millions of students in the country who are extremely concerned about what is going on and who are convinced that the Indian examination system is a fraud. Millions of people believe that if you are rich and you have money, you can buy the Indian examination system, and this is the same feeling that the Opposition has.”

The Congress leader further asked, “As this (NEET) is a systematic issue, what exactly are you doing to fix this issue?”

Pradhan hits back

Responding to Gandhi’s tirade, Pradhan defended the under-fire National Testing Agency (NTA) and claimed that no evidence of paper leak has been found in the last seven years.

“No evidence of paper leak has been found in the last seven years. This (NEET) matter is before the Supreme Court. I can say with full responsibility that more than 240 exams have been conducted successfully under NTA…,” he said.

The Education Minister also condemned Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the country’s examination system.

“…A lie will not become truth just by shouting. The fact that the Leader of Opposition says that the country’s examination system is rubbish, is highly condemnable…,” Pradhan added.