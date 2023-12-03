Moment of truth: BJP, Congress seek redemption

Counting of votes polled in the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will start today with the BJP and the Congress eagerly waiting for the outcome of the electoral exercise in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Counting will be taken up simultaneously in all four states amidst tight security arrangements.

Counting, meanwhile, has been rescheduled for Monday in Mizoram given various representations received by the Election Commission (EC) saying Sunday holds a special significance for the people of the northeastern state. On the eve of counting, both the BJP and the Congress exuded confidence that the people’s verdict had gone in their favour while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was optimistic that it would retain power in Telangana in the face of a stiff challenge from the Congress. Voting for 199 of the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly was held in a single phase on 25 November and for the 230 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh on 17 November.

Voting for 119 seats in Telangana took place on 30 November and in Mizoram on 7 November. Voting for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly was held in two phases on 7 and 17 November. While not projecting anyone as its chief ministerial candidate in any state, the saffron party used Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its face in the Assembly elections, highlighting the achievements of his government at the Centre.

The grand old party harped on what it called the failures of the Modi government at the Centre. On the eve of counting, Union Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who hails from Rajasthan, said, “The BJP is winning the elections with an overwhelming majority in Rajasthan. There is no doubt in this.” Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, “I have full faith that in Rajasthan, Congress government will be formed. I had spent time there.

I believe tomorrow, we will get the blessings of the people of Rajasthan.” “Overall, I feel through the polls in five states, INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) has got a lot of strength. After tomorrow’s result, INDIA will get momentum,” he added. INDIA is an umbrella of the Opposition which was formed in July this year to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 general elections.

In Madhya Pradesh, which witnessed a direct contest between the ruling BJP and Congress, leaders from both parties were confident of their victory. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said, “Wait till tomorrow, Congress will raise questions on EVM. When the Congress faces defeat, they raise questions.”

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, “We will win over 130 seats in Madhya Pradesh.” Talking about Chhattisgarh, former chief minister Raman Singh said, “There is a downfall in the popularity of the Congress. We are winning about 50 to 52 seats and will form a government in Chhattisgarh.”