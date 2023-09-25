MOFPI Pashupati Kumar Paras attends conference on millets

Union Minister of Minister of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI) Pashupati Kumar Paras emphasised the benefits of millets.

At the three-day International Conference on “Millets for Achieving Nutritional and Economic Security”, the minister encouraged the participants in various competitions organised during the event by Niftem Kundli,.

Winners of the competitions were conferred awards with best wishes for their future.

He invited the food processing professionals, innovators, and food enthusiasts to the upcoming mega food event World Food India to be held from November 3-5, 2023 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.