Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore.

The Prime Minister Office here announcing this on Sunday said Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Renukaji Dam project. “The project has been made possible by bringing together six states under the Prime Minister ’s vision of cooperative federalism,” the PMO note stated.

The government claimed that the Renuka Ji Dam Project will also prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi by substantially adding to its water supply.

Besides, Narendra Modi is also slated to lay the foundation stone of Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project and Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project. He will inaugurate Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project.

Prior to the foundation laying and inauguration functions, the Prime Minister will preside over the second groundbreaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ meet at 11:30 in the morning. The meet is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through the start of projects worth around Rs 28,000 crore, the PMO note said.

The inauguration and foundation laying of dam projects in Himachal Pradesh is part of PM Modi’s objective to “constantly focussed on fully utilizing the untapped potential of the resources available in the country. One of the steps in this regard has been to utilise optimally the hydropower potential in the Himalayan region,” according to the PMO.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Renukaji Dam project, lying pending for around three decades. As part of his “vision” of cooperative federalism six states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand hav3 been and brought together for making the project possible. The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around Rs 7000 crore. Once completed the national capital Delhi will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year, the PMO stated.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project. The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 1800 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 750 million units of electricity per year. The modern and dependable grid support will prove beneficial to the surrounding states of the region as well.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project. This will be the first hydropower project of Hamirpur district. The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 680 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 300 million units of electricity per year.

Modi will inaugurate the Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project. The 111 MW Project has been built at a cost of around Rs 2080 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year and help the state earn revenue worth over Rs 120 crore annually.