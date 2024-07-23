Budget, a milestone that empowers all sections: LoP in Himachal

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh and former BJP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur lauding the Union Budget, termed it a milestone that empowers all sections of the society.

“The first budget of the third term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, is a landmark towards realising the goals of developed India. In this budget, the government has taken effective steps for the empowerment of all sections and relief has been given keeping in mind the interests of the poor, youth, women, food providers and taxpayers,” he said.

“This budget will uplift the spirits of the country’s youth. It focuses on increasing agricultural production and investing in storage and marketing, enabling farmers to sell their products on their own terms. The budget prioritises environmental protection and the maximum exploitation of renewable energy sources to maximize green energy production in India. The internship scheme, benefiting one crore youth from the country’s top 500 institutions annually, along with government financial assistance, will prove to be beneficial,” he stated.

“A Rs 10 lakh loan with a 3 per cent interest discount has been announced for higher education students. Additionally, Rs. 2 lakh crore has been allocated for youth employment and skill training,” he said.

Thakur highlighted the immense potential in India’s manufacturing sector, anticipating that central government investments will create millions of employment opportunities and achieve self-reliance goals.

The Mudra loan limit has been increased to Rs 20 lakh, and angel tax has been abolished to strengthen the startup ecosystem, he said, adding that a new scheme, ‘NPS Vatsalya,’ will be launched with contributions from parents and guardians.

The war against cancer will be bolstered as customs duty on three crucial cancer medicines has been abolished, he said.

Income tax rate concessions will benefit millions across the country, and reduced import duties will lower the prices of various goods. India will develop global standard infrastructure, enhancing rail, road, and air services, he added.

“The fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana will connect villages that are currently without roads, strengthening tourism and opening new possibilities for Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition expressed gratitude for the central government’s support in reconstructing disaster-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh, describing it as a boon for those awaiting relief since the disaster.