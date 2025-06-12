Modi’s foreign policy is like kids playing video games: Congress leader Nana Patole

Congress leader Nana Patole said here on Thursday that during the last 11 years, Narendra Modi’s foreign policy has been like a computer game, in which noise and publicity is very visible, but it has completely failed to achieve real goals.

“In the last 11 years, Narendra Modi’s foreign policy has been like a computer game, in which noise and publicity is very visible, but has completely failed to achieve real goals. After becoming prime minister, Modi traveled to about 100 countries. Hugs, selfie, road shows and speeches at the airport, but what was the result? At the time of India-Pakistan struggle, not a single country has openly supported India’s favour-neither in the United Nations, nor in the

global media, nor in diplomatic forums,” Patole said.

“Operation Sindoor is a symbol of the valour of the Indian Army. Not just me, every Indian is proud of the fact that our soldiers destroyed terrorist bases and Pakistani military airbases in Pakistan in just 30 minutes. But unfortunately, the BJP is only doing dirty politics by hiding behind this bravery of the Indian Army. When our army was moving on the front, why was a sudden ceasefire declared? Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not been able to answer this question till date, but US President Donald Trump stated publicly that he stopped the war by pressuring both India and Pakistan on the issue of trade,” Patole said.

“If the ceasefire was decided by the Modi government, why then is Trump taking credit for it? And if there was a ceasefire under the pressure of Trump, then what happened to India’s independent foreign policy? The Prime Minister should now break silence on this,” Patole said.

“Modi’s hugging foreign leaders foreign policy was limited to photos and videos only, but the country did not get any concrete benefit from it, and that is now clear. Now PM Modi will have to tell the whole country to tell the truth behind why a ceasefire was declared,” Patole said.

“BJP people abuse us and attack us, but we have no objection. All we want from them is the answer to why did Narendra Modi surrender to America,” Nana Patole said.

Patole also questioned why PM Narendra Modi had not addressed the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 Indian pilgrims were killed. “Sindoor of 26 of our sisters was wiped off in Pahalgam, but terrorists who did it remain free. Why hasn’t the PM spoken about them,” Patole questioned.

However, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule condemned Patole’s comments, calling them an insult to the armed forces and a display of irresponsible politics.

Tweeting on X, Bawankule wrote that Patole has disrespected the courage of India’s soldiers and also emboldens the country’s enemies. “Congress’s hand with Pakistan has once again been proven,” Bawankule tweeted.