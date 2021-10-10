Modi to visit UP twice this month

Prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh twice this month including his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi on 25 October.

Official sources said that the PM will visit Kushinagar on 20 October to inaugurate the Kushinagar international airport to boost tourism, especially in the Buddhist circuit.

The first flight to the international airport is likely to arrive from Sri Lanka, which has a huge population of Buddhists. The flight is likely to carry the President of Sri Lanka, other delegates and Buddhist pilgrims, a senior government official said.

Several Buddhist temples and guest houses have been built around the main temple, also known as Mahaparinirvaan Sthal.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation of a medical college in Kushinagar.

On 25 October, the Prime Minister is expected to launch an all-India scheme related to health infrastructure from Varanasi.

Sources said the Prime Minister’s focus on the state would continue even after October as several projects would be ready for inauguration or foundation laying. Some of these projects include Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and several medical colleges.