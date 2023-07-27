Modi urges public: Adopt ‘Quit India’ slogans against I.N.D.I.A.’s corruption, terrorism, nepotism

Attacking the 26 opposition parties’ I.N.D.I.A. against NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges public to revive Mahatma Gandhi’s prime slogan ‘Quit India’ against the tactics of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), which renamed itself I.N.D.I.A. akin to the East India Company that existed before India’s Independence.

In his political address at BJP’s Sikar rally, Modi said, “Just as Mahatma Gandhi gave the slogan ‘Quit India’ during the freedom struggle against the British, similar slogans like ‘Quit India’ for corruption, terrorism, and nepotism (parivarvad) are needed to build a prosperous India.”

Strongly criticizing the Congress’ directionless politics, the PM said, “Congress and its allies have resorted to a new strategy. It’s akin to a deceptive move where, in the past, when a generation or a company faced infamy, they simply changed their name by putting up a new board. Congress and its allied parties seem to be emulating such deceitful tactics. They changed the name from UPA to ‘I.N.D.I.A.'”

Modi mocked their renaming from UPA to I.N.D.I.A., stating, “They changed the name to conceal their betrayal of farmers through loan waivers and to hide their appeasement of terrorism as well as their hostile treatment of adversaries.”

Modi further accused them, saying, “Their (26 parties) method mirrors that of our historical enemies. The East India Company also bore the name India, but its intention was not to express loyalty to India; rather, it aimed to plunder the nation. During the Congress regime, the Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) was formed, with ‘India’ in its name, yet its purpose was terrorism. Subsequently, the name was changed to Popular Front of India.”

“New name, old agenda,” remarked Modi, adding, “The Congress seeks to cloak the misdeeds of UPA. If they truly cared about India, they wouldn’t have sought foreign interference. Criticizing the surgical strike questions the bravery of our troops in Galwan is baseless. These are the same people who used to plead before the country’s enemies during terrorist attacks. Their supporters will continue following their old ways.”

“Those who believe in divisive groups that sow discord based on language and maintain connections with foreign entities cannot serve the national interest. There was once a slogan: ‘Indira is India, India is Indira.’ Did it work? No, because the public was aware and uprooted that regime. Now they say, ‘UPA is India, India is UPA.’ Their arrogance has clouded their judgment. As we approach upcoming elections—assembly this year and Lok Sabha next year—let us adopt the ‘Quit India’ slogans to denounce their misdeeds.”

Over the last nine months, this marked the PM’s 8th meeting in Rajasthan, having previously addressed the party’s public meetings and functions at Abu Road, Dausa, Jaipur, Malseri Dungari in Bhilwara, Mangarh Dham, Pushkar, and Bikaner.