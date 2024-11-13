Modi to visit Bihar on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jamui, Bihar on Friday to commemorate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. This marks the commencement of the 150th Birth Anniversary Year celebration of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

He will unveil a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 6,640 crore aimed at uplifting tribal communities and improving infrastructure in rural and remote areas of the region.

Mr Modi will participate in the Grih Pravesh of 11,000 Awas built under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). He will also inaugurate 23 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) launched under PM-JANMAN and an additional 30 MMUs under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) to enhance healthcare access in tribal areas.

The PM will inaugurate 300 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) to promote tribal entrepreneurship and support livelihood generation and 10 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, worth around Rs 450 crore, dedicated to tribal students.

He will also inaugurate two Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museums in Chhindwara and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and two Tribal Research Institutes in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir and Gangtok, Sikkim to document and preserve the rich history and heritage of tribal communities.

He will lay the foundation stone of 500 km of new roads to improve connectivity in tribal regions and 100 Multi-Purpose Centres (MPCs) to act as community hubs under PM JANMAN. He will also lay the foundation stone of 25 additional Eklavya Model Residential Schools, worth over Rs 1,110 crore, furthering the commitment of quality education for tribal children.

Besides, Mr Modi will also sanction various development projects that include 25,000 new Awas under PM JANMAN worth around Rs 500 crore and 1.16 lakh Awas under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) worth over Rs 1960 crore; 66 Hostels under PM JANMAN and 304 Hostels under DAJGUA worth over Rs. 1100 crores; 50 new Multi-Purpose Centres, 55 Mobile Medical Units and 65 Anganwadi Centres under PM JANMAN; 6 Centres of Competency for Sickle Cell Anaemia elimination along with 330 projects for upgradation of Ashram Schools, hostels, Government Residential Schools among others under DAJGUA, worth around Rs 500 crore.