On Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, PM Modi says ‘made deprived my priority’, pays tributes to Birsa Munda

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day Jharkhand visit, Wednesday addressed a program marking the celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, 2023 in Khunti. During the programme, the Prime Minister launched ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ and Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups Development Mission.

PM Modi also released the 15th installment of Rs 18,000 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme. Modi also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects in Jharkhand worth Rs 7200 crores in multiple sectors like rail, road, Education, Coal, Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The Prime Minister began his address by recalling his visit to Ulihatu Village, the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as well as the Birsa Munda Memorial Park cum Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi earlier today. Modi congratulated and conveyed his best wishes to every citizen on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

He also conveyed his greetings on the occasion of the Foundation Day of Jharkhand and highlighted the contributions of Former PM, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee in its formation.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the government’s momentous achievement in uplifting more than 13 crore people out of poverty. “Our seva kaal began when our government came to power in 2014”, he said pointing out that a large population of the country was deprived of basic amenities.

He said that the poor had lost all hope due to the careless approach of the then governments. “The present government began work with a spirit of service”, he remarked as he highlighted that the poor and the deprived became the top priority of the government by delivering the amenities to their doorstep.

“Modi has made the deprived his priority”, he remarked.

The Prime Minister conveyed his affinity for the deprived people due to his personal experience with poverty and deprivation and said they have become the priority for the government. “I have come to this land of Bhagwan Birsa Munda to repay the debt that I owe to the deprived”, he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated, “True secularism comes only when all possibilities of discrimination against any citizen of the country are eliminated”, adding that social justice is ensured only when the benefit of all the government schemes reaches everyone in the same measure.

This is the spirit behind ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ which will continue till 26th January next year starting today on the Jayanti of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. “In this journey, the government will go to every village of the country in mission mode and will make every poor and deprived person a beneficiary of government schemes”, the Prime Minister emphasized.

The Prime Minister recalled organizing the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan in 2018 where one thousand government officers were sent to the villages to create awareness about seven prime government schemes and expressed confidence that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will become equally successful.

“Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is Modi’s guarantee for the poor, deprived, women, youth and farmers of India”, he said. The Prime Minister underlined that a major foundation of the resolve for a developed India is PM JANMAN or PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan.

Under PM JANMAN, the Prime Minister said that the government will reach out to tribal groups and primitive tribes most of whom still dwell in the forests. He stated that the government has identified 75 such tribal communities and primitive tribes with a population of lakhs who reside in more than 22 thousand villages in the country.

“Earlier governments did the work of connecting the figures, but I want to connect the lives, not the figures. With this goal, PM JANMAN has started today”, the Prime Minister said. He informed that the central government is going to spend Rs 24,000 crores on this mega campaign.

Minister expressed confidence that the four Amrit Stambhs of Amrit Kaal i.e. India’s women power, youth power, agricultural power and the power of our poor and middle class will take India to new heights and make India a developed India.

Governor of Jharkhand, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Hemant Soren, and Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda were also present on the occasion among others.